Tyrrell Hatton: Englishman second behind Rickie Fowler at Honda Classic

Tyrrell Hatton ended 2015 with a world ranking of 104 but has since climbed to 18th

Honda Classic third-round leaderboard -13 R Fowler (US); -9 T Hatton (Eng); -7 E Grillo (Arg), S O'Hair (US), G Woodland (US), M Kaymer (Ger), W Bryan (US) Selected others:-5 P Casey (Eng), -3 G McDowell (NI), -2 I Poulter (Eng), +1 D Willett (Eng)

England's Tyrrell Hatton is four shots behind leader Rickie Fowler going into the final round of the Honda Classic.

The 25-year-old world number 18 is on nine under after a four-under round of 66, while Fowler made two birdies in the last three holes in a 65 for a 13-under total in Florida.

The American has not won on the PGA Tour since the Deutsche Bank Championship in September 2015.

Germany's Martin Kaymer is in a group two behind Hatton.

It is the third straight week that someone has built a big lead on the PGA Tour after 54 holes. Jordan Spieth was six shots clear at Pebble Beach, while Dustin Johnson was up by five shots at Riviera, both going on to win.

Buckinghamshire's Hatton climbed into the world's top 20 with a tie for third at the Dubai Desert Classic.

