Ladies Irish Open: Moves to resurrect event in Northern Ireland as early as 2018

Stephanie Meadow has not had the chance to play in a Ladies Irish Open since she turned professional in 2014

Plans are at an advanced stage to resurrect the Ladies Irish Open and bring it to Belfast possibly as early as next year, it has been reported.

Belfast-born Canadian businessman Hugh Morrow hopes to relaunch the dormant Ladies European Tour event (LET).

"The idea of bringing it back really jumped out," Morrow, 68, told Northern Ireland golf journalist Paul Kelly.

Morrow, who emigrated to Canada in 1957, has been meeting with possible stakeholders in recent months.

"Over the last eight to 10 months I have been searching around, visiting golf courses, meeting with politicians, talking to Tourism NI, Invest NI, Tourism Ireland and Belfast City Council to really establish a platform so we can bring this event back to life," added Morrow.

"We are getting very close. The fact that there is currently no NI government has thrown a bit of a wrench into things but we understand that come 2 March, a government will hopefully be reformed and we will begin to move forward again.

"We are trying to build a UK swing for the LET that involves the Irish, Scottish and the Ladies British Open all taking place within three weeks of each other. It would make it a unique stop on the LET."

Morrow's company has been the driving force behind the successful Canadian LPGA tournament, the Maulife Classic.

Northern Ireland course Portstewart staged the inaugural Irish Open in 1983 but the event hasn't been held since the 2012 tournament at Killeen Castle in county Meath.