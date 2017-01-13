Justin Thomas makes PGA Tour history with first-round 59 in Hawaii

Jim Furyk became the first man to shoot 58 on the PGA Tour last year, while Justin Thomas (pictured) joins five others with rounds of 59

Sony Open, Hawaii -11 J Thomas (US), -8 H Swafford (US), -7 R Sabbatini SA), -6 T Finau (US), R Henley (US), B Hurley III (US), R Knox (Sco), J Lovemark (US), C Smith (Aus), S Stefani (US), G Woodland (US) Full leaderboard

American Justin Thomas has become the youngest man to break 60 on the PGA Tour, shooting an 11-under 59 in the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Thomas carded eight birdies, two eagles and a bogey to become the seventh man to shoot under 60 in PGA Tour history.

The 23-year-old eagled his first and last holes, just four days after winning the Tournament of Champions, also in Hawaii.

That victory saw him rise to a career-high world ranking of 12.

Al Geiberger, Chip Beck, David Duval, Paul Goydos, Stuart Appleby and Jim Furyk are the other players to have hit a round below 60, with Duval the previous youngest at 27 in 1999.

"It means a lot," Thomas told the Golf Channel.

"Any time you're in history, in any sport or whatever you're doing, it's a good thing. We all know it's a magical number in golf."

Thomas ended the round three shots ahead of compatriot Hudson Swafford and four in front of South African Rory Sabbatini, while Scotland's Russell Knox is among eight players a shot further back on six under par.

American world number five Jordan Spieth is five under after a round of 65, which included six birdies.