Jim Furyk named as United States Ryder Cup captain for 2018

Jim Furyk was a vice-captain in 2016, the first time he had not played in 10 Ryder Cups

Jim Furyk has been named as the United States captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Paris.

The 46-year-old's vice-captain will be Davis Love, a losing captain in 2012 but victorious in 2016 when the US beat Europe 17-11 to regain the trophy.

Furyk was on the winning side twice in nine Ryder Cup appearances as a player.

"I get chills thinking about all the events I've been lucky enough to take part in. To be sitting here as the 2018 captain is such an honour," he said.

Denmark's Thomas Bjorn was named as Europe captain last month.

The United States are the defending champions after winning at Hazeltine last year, their first success since 2008.

Furyk, the 2003 US Open champion, played in every Ryder Cup from 1997 to 2014 and was one of Love's assistants for October's triumph.

He added: "This is such an honour. I'm actually a little overwhelmed. It's no secret, it's been my favourite event my entire career. In my opinion the Ryder Cup embodies everything that is special about golf."

The 2018 Ryder Cup will take place at Le Golf National in the French capital from 28-30 September.