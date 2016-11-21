BBC Sport - Charley Hull wins first LPGA title aged 20

How Hull is making waves in women's golf

  • From the section Golf

Charley Hull is celebrating after winning her first tournament in the United States - the CME Group Tour Championship - at the age of 20.

READ MORE: Charley Hull wins the CME Group Tour Championship for first LPGA title

How Hull is making waves in women's golf

