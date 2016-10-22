CIMB Classic: Russell Knox in contention as Anirban Lahiri leads

Russell Knox shot a four-under round of 68 on Saturday

CIMB Classic third-round leaderboard -19 A Lahiri (Ind), -15 J Thomas (US), R Knox (Sco), -14 J Hahn (US), D Fathauer (US), H Matsuyama (Jpn) Selected others:-12 K Bradley (US), -11 R Cabrera Bello (Spa), -10 S Garcia (Spa), -9 P Casey (Eng)

Scotland's Russell Knox remains in contention at the CIMB Classic in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia despite a disappointing end to his third round.

Knox, 31, and American defending champion Justin Thomas, 23, are four shots behind leader Anirban Lahiri.

The Indian, 29, shot a seven-under-par round of 65, including four birdies in his last five holes.

Knox opened with birdies at the third and fourth but struggled late on, dropping a shot at the 17th for a 68.

"I didn't feel great over the ball," he said. "So it was a bit of a struggle. My body just didn't feel as good as yesterday.

"This is a course where you've got to play great on the last day to win so I need to be super aggressive tomorrow."

Having finished his second round with five straight birdies, overnight leader Thomas dropped four shots in the first three holes on the back nine as he carded a one-under 71.