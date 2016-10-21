Michael Hoey set to play in Tour School after missing cut in Portugal

Michael Hoey has missed 21 cuts in his 28 European Tour events this year

Michael Hoey is set to compete at the European Tour School after his hopes of retaining a guaranteed card for 2017 were ended at the Portugal Masters.

Hoey carded a second successive round of 73 on Friday to leave him well down the field on four over par, significantly short of the cut mark.

The Belfast man required a top-two finish in Vilamoura to move into the top 110 in the Race to Dubai standings.

Hoey has earned five European Tour victories during his career.

The Northern Irishman has missed 21 cuts in 28 events this season and lay 186th in the Order of Merit prior to this week's tournament.