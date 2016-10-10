British Masters: Jose Maria Olazabal to make comeback after 18 months out

Jose Maria Olazabal managed only four European Tour starts in 2015

Two-time major champion Jose Maria Olazabal will make his first appearance on the European Tour for 18 months at the British Masters this week.

The former Ryder Cup captain, who led Europe to glory in Medinah in 2012, has been out of action since April 2015 due to rheumatoid arthritis.

"Although I'm feeling better, I'm still not 100%," the Spaniard, 50, told the European Tour website.

"It gets a bit painful from time to time but that's just getting old."

The 1994 and 1999 Masters Champion has suffered with the condition throughout his 31-year career, but is hoping his body will withstand a competitive round.

The tournament is being held at The Grove, Hertfordshire, from Thursday.

"I want to see how the body can cope with the regular competition, rhythm of practice and 18 holes," Olazabal added.

"The two weeks at the British Masters and Portugal Masters will be a good test to see if I can stand up all day."