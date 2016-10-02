Ryder Cup 2016: Europe v United States final scores

  • From the section Golf
Ryder Cup final score

United States win the Ryder Cup.

Ryder Cup scores
Ryder Cup scores
Ryder Cup scores
Ryder Cup scores
Ryder Cup scores

Europe

2016 Player Records
NameAgeCountryPrevious AppearancesWonLostDrawPoints
Rafa Cabrera Bello32SpainDebut212 1/2
Matthew Fitzpatrick22EnglandDebut20
Sergio Garcia36SpainEight1222
Martin Kaymer*31GermanyFour131
Rory McIlroy27Northern IrelandFour323
Thomas Pieters*24BelgiumDebut414
Justin Rose36EnglandFour232
Henrik Stenson40SwedenFour232
Andy Sullivan30EnglandDebut20
Lee Westwood*43England1030
Danny Willett28EnglandDebut30
Chris Wood28EnglandDebut110

* captain's wildcard pick

United States

2016 Player Records
NameAgeCountryPrevious AppearancesWonLostDrawPoints
Rickie Fowler*27USATwo212
JB Holmes*34USAOne121
Dustin Johnson32USATwo222
Zach Johnson40USAFour212
Brooks Koepka26USADebut313
Matt Kuchar*38USAThree222
Phil Mickelson46USA102112 1/2
Patrick Reed26USAOne3113 1/2
Brandt Snedeker35USAOne33
Jordan Spieth23USAOne2212 1/2
Jimmy Walker37USAOne121
Ryan Moore*33USADebut212

* captain's wildcard pick

Get Inspired: Find out how to get into golf

We've launched a new BBC Sport newsletter, bringing all the best stories, features and video right to your inbox. You can sign up here.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you