Stephanie Meadow: World number 419 tied second in Canadian Women's Open
- From the section Golf
|Canadian Pacific Women's Open second day leaderboard
|-12 A Jutanugarn (Tha); -9 I Chun (Kor), S Meadow (NI); -8 L Ko (NZ), S Kim (Kor), H Kim (Kor), M Hur, (Kor) C Choi (Kor)
|Selected others: -7 S Pettersen (Nor); -5 A Nordqvist (Swe); -3 C Matthew (Sco); -1 J Shadoff (Eng)
|Full leaderboard
Northern Ireland's world number 419 Stephanie Meadow is in a tie for second at the halfway stage of the Canadian Pacific Women's Open on nine under par.
Meadow, 24, carded a three-under-par 69 to finish three shots behind leader Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand.
South Korea's In Gee Chun is level with Meadow, while New Zealand's Lydia Ko is among those one shot further back.
Catriona Matthew is tied 36th on three under but her Britain Olympic team-mate Charley Hull failed to make the cut.