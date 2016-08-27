Stephanie Meadow: World number 419 tied second in Canadian Women's Open

Stephanie Meadow finished third in the 2014 Women's US Open

Canadian Pacific Women's Open second day leaderboard -12 A Jutanugarn (Tha); -9 I Chun (Kor), S Meadow (NI); -8 L Ko (NZ), S Kim (Kor), H Kim (Kor), M Hur, (Kor) C Choi (Kor) Selected others: -7 S Pettersen (Nor); -5 A Nordqvist (Swe); -3 C Matthew (Sco); -1 J Shadoff (Eng) Full leaderboard

Northern Ireland's world number 419 Stephanie Meadow is in a tie for second at the halfway stage of the Canadian Pacific Women's Open on nine under par.

Meadow, 24, carded a three-under-par 69 to finish three shots behind leader Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand.

South Korea's In Gee Chun is level with Meadow, while New Zealand's Lydia Ko is among those one shot further back.

Catriona Matthew is tied 36th on three under but her Britain Olympic team-mate Charley Hull failed to make the cut.