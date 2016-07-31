US PGA Championship groupings and tee times

Jason Day heads into the final golfing major of the year as the defending champion having won the US PGA Championship in 2015

US PGA Championship Venue: Baltusrol Golf Club, New Jersey Date: 28-31 July Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, with daily live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

The final golfing major of the year takes place at Baltusrol Golf Club between 28-31 July.

It is only the second time that the New Jersey course has hosted the US PGA Championship, having last done so in 2005, with Phil Mickelson winning the title.

Australia's Jason Day is the defending champion and this year's winner will take home $1.8m.

Tee times (all times BST)

Sunday, 31 July

12:00 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Harris English (US)

12:10 Patrick Reed (US), Brooks Koepka (US)

12:20 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Martin Kaymer (Ger)

12:30 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Jason Day (Aus)

12:40 Jimmy Walker (US), Robert Streb (US)

12:45 Ernie Els (SA), Rafa Cabrera-Bello (Spa)

12:55 Freddie Jacobson (Swe), Jason Kokrak (US)

13:05 Joost Luiten (Ned), Patton Kizzire (US)

13:15 Justin Rose (Eng), Charl Schwartzel (SA)

13:25 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Tha), Thongchai Jaidee (Tha)

13:35 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Jason Dufner (US)

13:45 Ryan Palmer (US), Billy Horschel (US)

13:55 Phil Mickelson (US), Colt Knost (US)

14:05 Justin Thomas (US), Keegan Bradley (US)

14:15 Danny Willett (Eng), Padraig Harrington (Ire)

14:25 Jim Furyk (US), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

14:35 Rich Beem (US), Francesco Molinari (Ita)

14:45 James Hahn (US), Bill Haas (US)

14:55 Aaron Baddeley (Aus), Kevin Kisner (US)

15:05 Brian Stuard (US), Daniel Berger (US)

15:15 Kyle Reifers (US), Bradley Dredge (Wal)

15:25 Bubba Watson (US), Cameron Tringale (US)

15:35 Marc Leishman (Aus), Russell Knox (Sco)

15:45 Jhonattan Vegas (Ven), Russell Henley (US)

15:55 George Coetzee (SA), Ross Fisher (Eng)

16:15 Vaughn Taylor (US), Kevin Na (US)

16:25 Lee Westwood (Eng), Soren Kjeldsen (Den)

16:35 Marcus Fraser (Aus), Brandt Snedeker (US)

16:45 Young-han Song (Kor), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

16:55 Steve Stricker (US), Danny Lee(NZ)

17:05 Andy Sullivan (Eng), Andrew Johnston (Eng)

17:15 Paul Casey (Eng), Scott Hend (Aus)

17:25 David Lingmerth (Swe), Branden Grace (SA)

17:35 Jon Curran (US), K.J. Choi (Kor)

17:45 Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Ryan Moore (US)

17:55 Alex Noren (Swe), Webb Simpson (US)

18:05 Hideto Tanihara (Jpn), John Senden (Aus)

18:15 Adam Scott, (Aus), Gregory Bourdy (Fra)

18:25 Zach Johnson (US), Billy Hurley III (US)

18:45 William McGirt (US), Daniel Summerhays (US)

18:55 Yuta Ikeda (Jpn), Jordan Spieth (US)

19:05 Rickie Fowler (US), Jamie Donaldson (Wal)