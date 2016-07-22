US PGA Championship 2016: Willett, Johnson, Stenson together

Australia's Jason Day won his first major at Whistling Straits last year

The winners of this year's Masters, US Open and Open will play together for the first two rounds of the final major of 2016, the US PGA Championship.

Masters champion Danny Willett, US Open winner Dustin Johnson and Open victor Henrik Stenson tee off at 18:45 BST on 28 July at Baltusrol, New Jersey.

Rory McIlroy is in a trio featuring Australia's world number one and defending champion Jason Day and Open runner-up Phil Mickelson (13:30).

Injury again rules out Tiger Woods.

It means the 40-year-old American, who won the last of his 14 majors in 2008, will not have played in any of this year's four majors.

Americans Jordan Spieth and Bubba Watson will play alongside Sergio Garcia of Spain.

England's Andrew 'Beef' Johnston, who became a cult figure at The Open, is out at 17:35, while Justin Rose begins at 18:35.

The final major of the year has been brought forward from its traditional slot in August to the last weekend in July to avoid a clash with the Olympic golf tournament in Rio.

Selected tee times (all BST)

Thursday, 28 July

Hole one

12:00: Mark Brown (US), Patton Kizzire (US), Bradley Dredge (Wal)

17:35: Scott Piercy (US), Alex Noren (Swe), Andrew Johnston (Eng)

18:25: Sergio Garcia (Spa), Jordan Spieth (US), Bubba Watson (US)

18:35: Justin Rose (Eng), Patrick Reed (US), Charl Schwartzel (SA)

18:45: Danny Willett (Eng), Dustin Johnson (US), Henrik Stenson (Swe)

18:55: Graeme McDowell (NI), Webb Simpson US), Louis Oosthuizen (SA)

Hole 10

13:10: Brandt Snedeker (US), Brooks Koepka (US), Lee Westwood (Eng)

13:20: Keegan Bradley (US), Adam Scott (Aus), Jamie Donaldson (Wal)

13:30: Phil Mickelson (US), Rory McIlroy (NI), Jason Day (Aus)

A full list of tee-times are available on the US PGA Championship website.

The BBC Sport website will have live text commentary on each round of the tournament.

