Masters 2016: Jordan Spieth on 'really tough' Augusta defeat

'Hopefully I never experience this again'

  Golf

2015 champion Jordan Spieth says "hopefully I never experience" such a painful defeat after losing a five-shot lead to surrender the Masters title to England's Danny Willett.

