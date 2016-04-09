BBC Sport - Masters 2016: Jordan Spieth comes out on top in Rory McIlroy battle

Spieth comes out on top in McIlroy battle

  • From the section Golf

Defending Masters champion Jordan Spieth will go into the final day at Augusta with a one-shot lead after shooting a 73, while Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy has a harder task after he finished two over par.

WATCH MORE: Bernhard Langer rolls back the years at Augusta

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Spieth comes out on top in McIlroy battle

  • From the section Golf
Video

Save of the World Cup so far? Kawashima's brilliant stop

Video

I'll play Wimbledon if I'm competitive - Murray

  • From the section Tennis
Video

How should England approach Belgium game? World Cup Gossip

Video

The last time England played Belgium at a World Cup

Video

Five great Rooney Premier League goals

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Bye bye Germany, merry Mexicans & Harry Kane's lookalike?

Video

Best shots as England batsmen dominate Australia

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Costa Rica score as every nation finds the back of the net

Video

Highlights: Serbia 0-2 Brazil

Video

Germany's fate sealed as keeper goes AWOL

Video

Paulinho lob gives Brazil lead

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired