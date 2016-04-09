BBC Sport - Masters 2016: Jordan Spieth comes out on top in Rory McIlroy battle
Spieth comes out on top in McIlroy battle
- From the section Golf
Defending Masters champion Jordan Spieth will go into the final day at Augusta with a one-shot lead after shooting a 73, while Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy has a harder task after he finished two over par.
WATCH MORE: Bernhard Langer rolls back the years at Augusta
Available to UK users only.
