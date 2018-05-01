BBC Sport - PGA Championship: Chris Wood wins car with hole-in-one

Wood wins car with hole-in-one at PGA

  • From the section Golf

England's Chris Wood sinks a hole-in-one on the 14th to win himself a car at the PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Wood eventually finished fourth on 13-under, having carded a 66 on Sunday's final round.

South Korea's Byeong-hun An (65) claimed victory after finishing 21-under-par, six shots clear of Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez (67) and Thailand's Thongchai Jaidee (69).

