BBC Sport - PGA Championship: Chris Wood wins car with hole-in-one
Wood wins car with hole-in-one at PGA
- From the section Golf
England's Chris Wood sinks a hole-in-one on the 14th to win himself a car at the PGA Championship at Wentworth.
Wood eventually finished fourth on 13-under, having carded a 66 on Sunday's final round.
South Korea's Byeong-hun An (65) claimed victory after finishing 21-under-par, six shots clear of Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez (67) and Thailand's Thongchai Jaidee (69).
