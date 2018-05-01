BBC Sport - PGA Championship: Byeong-hun An wins with Wentworth masterclass

An wins PGA with masterclass

  • From the section Golf

South Korea's Byeong-hun An shoots a seven-under-par final round of 65 to win the PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The 23-year-old birdied five holes and eagled the par-five 12th to win the event by six shots from Miguel Angel Jimenez and Thongchai Jaidee.

Victory qualifies An for the next three Open Championships and the 833,333 euros prize money more than doubles the amount he has won on the European Tour to date.

Top videos

Video

An wins PGA with masterclass

  • From the section Golf
Video

World Cup countdown: De Jong's karate kick - 2010

Video

Pochettino pleased with 'massive' three points for Spurs

Video

Williams knocks out qualifier Milkins - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

The promotion story of GB Ice Hockey

Video

Match of the Day 2

Video

White hits hat-trick against Arsenal & other great WSL goals

Video

Watford need to take chances - Gracia

Video

World Cup countdown: Ronaldinho's cheeky lob - 2002

Video

Watch: Player 'books' referee for diving

Video

Pelicans' Miller scores with outrageous full-court shot

Video

Snooker to 'name & shame' slow players - Hearn

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Ding dominates against McGill - best five shots

  • From the section Snooker

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired