BBC Sport - PGA Championship: Tommy Fleetwood makes albatross

Fleetwood makes albatross at PGA

  • From the section Golf

England's Tommy Fleetwood makes a two-shot albatross at the par-five fourth during the third round of the PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The 24-year-old from Southport holed his second shot from 195 yards with a seven iron on the 552-yard par-five to record only the third albatross in the history of the event.

Fleetwood finished on 11-under-par, three shots behind joint leaders Byeong-hun An and Francesco Molinari.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Fleetwood makes albatross at PGA

  • From the section Golf
Video

World Cup countdown: De Jong's karate kick - 2010

Video

Pochettino pleased with 'massive' three points for Spurs

Video

Williams knocks out qualifier Milkins - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

The promotion story of GB Ice Hockey

Video

Match of the Day 2

Video

White hits hat-trick against Arsenal & other great WSL goals

Video

Watford need to take chances - Gracia

Video

World Cup countdown: Ronaldinho's cheeky lob - 2002

Video

Watch: Player 'books' referee for diving

Video

Pelicans' Miller scores with outrageous full-court shot

Video

Snooker to 'name & shame' slow players - Hearn

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Ding dominates against McGill - best five shots

  • From the section Snooker

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired