Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez makes a hole-in-one during the third round of the PGA Championship at Wentworth and sets a European Tour record of 10 aces.

The 51-year-old's strike on the 154-yard second hole, which came a week after performing the feat at the Spanish Open, takes him past Colin Montgomerie's total of nine.

Jimenez finished on 10-under-par, four shots behind joint leaders Byeong-hun An and Francesco Molinari.

