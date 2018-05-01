BBC Sport - PGA Championship: Miguel Angel Jimenez makes hole-in-one
Jimenez's record-breaking hole-in-one
- From the section Golf
Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez makes a hole-in-one during the third round of the PGA Championship at Wentworth and sets a European Tour record of 10 aces.
The 51-year-old's strike on the 154-yard second hole, which came a week after performing the feat at the Spanish Open, takes him past Colin Montgomerie's total of nine.
Jimenez finished on 10-under-par, four shots behind joint leaders Byeong-hun An and Francesco Molinari.
