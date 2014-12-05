Luke Donald dodges charging baboon to take Nedbank lead

Media playback is not supported on this device Nedbank Challenge: Luke Donald chased by baboon

Nedbank Challenge second round leaderboard -10 Luke Donald (Eng) -8 Ross Fisher (Eng) -6 Alexander Levy (Fra) -5 Danny Willett (Eng) Selected:-2 Luke Westwood (Eng) -1 Stephen Gallacher (Sco) +3 Martin Kaymer (Ger

Luke Donald evaded a charging baboon as he moved in to a halfway lead at the Nedbank Challenge in South Africa.

Donald, 36, shot a nine-under-par 63 to take a two-stroke lead after the second round at Sun City.

But the Englishman's greatest challenge came when he was forced to dodge the South African wildlife after a warning from playing partner Shane Lowry.

"It didn't really pay any attention to me, but gave me a bit of a fright when Shane said, 'watch out!" said Donald.

Away from his brushes with wildlife, Donald's round was four strokes better than anyone else and saw him move to 10 under par for the tournament.

He leads fellow Englishman Ross Fisher by two strokes and France's Alexander Levy, a further two shots back at six under par.

"I felt very in control," said Donald, who last won in November 2013 and last claimed a title on the European Tour more than two years ago.

"It's been a while since I felt like that."