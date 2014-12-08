Stephanie Meadow misses out at LPGA Qualifying Tournament

Stephanie Meadow took third place at the US Open in June, her first professional tournament

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow has lost out in a marathon play-off for a full LPGA Tour card in Florida.

The 22-year-old from Jordanstown was pipped by American Karlin Beck in a tense battle for the final spot in the Daytona Beach qualification tournament.

Meadow had started the day in a three-way battle which also included Casey Grice of the United States.

After Grice slipped out of contention, Beck birdied the 11th play-off hole to leave Meadow disappointed.

Meadow, who burst on to the scene by finishing third on her pro debut at the US Open in June, will reflect on missed chances in the qualifying event.

There were 20 cards available at the start of the five-round process.

On Sunday, Meadow allowed a great opportunity to secure an automatic place slip from her grasp during the final round with costly bogeys at the 16th and 17th holes.

She and the other six players who tied for 18th place went into a play-off for the three remaining cards.

Two women - Laetitia Beck and Garrett Phillips - secured places and two dropped out, leaving three fighting it out for the last available card.

The play-off process was then called off because of fading light and resumed on Monday morning.

Meadow has the consolation of Category 17 LPGA membership in 2015 and her third place finish at the US Open means she will still have some playing privileges.