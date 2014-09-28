Europe win the 2014 Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup 2014 Score: Europe 16.5 USA 11.5

COMPLETE SCORES AND PLAYER POINTS TOTALS

Sunday

Singles scores

EuropeScoreUSA
Graeme McDowellEurope win 2&1Jordan Spieth
Henrik StensonUSA win 1UPPatrick Reed
Rory McIlroyEurope win 5&4Rickie Fowler
Justin RoseA/SHunter Mahan
Stephen GallacherUSA win 3&1Phil Mickelson
Martin KaymerEurope win 4&2Bubba Watson
Thomas BjornUSA win 4&3Matt Kuchar
Sergio GarciaEurope win 1UPJim Furyk
Ian PoulterA/SWebb Simpson
Jamie DonaldsonEurope win 4&3Keegan Bradley
Lee WestwoodUSA win 3&2Jimmy Walker
Victor DubuissonA/SZach Johnson
16½Overall11½
Session

Saturday

Afternoon foursomes results

EuropeScoreUSA
Donaldson & WestwoodEurope win 2&1Johnson & Kuchar
Kaymer & RoseA/SSpieth & Reed
Garcia & McIlroyEurope win 3&2Furyk & Mahan
Dubuisson & McDowellEurope win 5&4Walker & Fowler
10Overall6
Session½

Morning fourballs results

EuropeScoreUSA
Rose & StensonEurope win 3&2Watson & Kuchar
Donaldson & WestwoodUSA win 4&3Furyk & Mahan
Bjorn & KaymerUSA win 5&3Reed & Spieth
McIlroy & PoulterA/SWalker & Fowler
Overall
Session

Friday

Afternoon foursomes results

EuropeScoreUSA
Donaldson & WestwoodEurope win 2UPFuryk & Kuchar
Rose & StensonEurope win 2&1Mahan & Johnson
McIlroy & GarciaA/SWalker & Fowler
Dubuisson & McDowellEurope win 3&2Mickelson & Bradley
5Overall3
Session½

Morning fourballs results

EuropeScoreUSA
Rose & StensonEurope win 5&4Watson & Simpson
Bjorn & KaymerA/SFowler & Walker
Gallacher & PoulterUSA win 5&4Spieth & Reed
Garcia & McIlroyUSA win 1UPBradley & Mickelson
Overall
Session

2014 player records

Europe

NameAgeCountryWonDrawnLostTotal Points
Rory McIlroy25Northern Ireland2213
Henrik Stenson38Sweden3013
Sergio Garcia34Spain211
Justin Rose34England3204
Martin Kaymer29Germany1212
Thomas Bjorn43Denmark012½
Victor Dubuisson24France210
Jamie Donaldson38Wales3013
Graeme McDowell35Northern Ireland3003
Stephen Gallacher +39Scotland0020
Ian Poulter +38England0211
Lee Westwood +41England2022

+ = captain's pick

Apps = Appearances at a Ryder Cup

USA

NameAgeWonDrawnLostTotal Points
Bubba Watson350030
Rickie Fowler25032
Jim Furyk441031
Jimmy Walker35131
Phil Mickelson442012
Matt Kuchar361031
Jordan Spieth21211
Patrick Reed24310
Zach Johnson38012½
Keegan Bradley +281021
Webb Simpson +29011½
Hunter Mahan +32112

+ = captain's pick

