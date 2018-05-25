BBC Sport - PGA Championship: Thomas Aiken holes spectacular shot for eagle

Aiken holes stunning shot for eagle

  • From the section Golf

South Africa's Thomas Aiken holes a spectacular shot at the ninth hole for an eagle, during Saturday's third round of the PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Aiken finished the day six-under-par, as Denmark's Thomas Bjorn carded a 67 to lead on 15-under-par going into Sunday's final round.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Aiken holes stunning shot for eagle

  • From the section Golf
Video

Warriors beat Rockets to win Western conference title

Video

World Cup countdown: Narey's amazing goal v Brazil - 1982

Video

Highlights: Mexico 0-0 Wales

Video

Player's epic journey pays off at French Open

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watch: James inspires Cavs to Eastern Conference title

Audio

5 live Sport

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

World Cup countdown: Houghton's heroics - 1994

Video

'Easy' decision to play for Scotland - McTominay

Video

Watch: Klopp joins fans' defiant song after final defeat

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugby

Aspire Active Camps
Rugby

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired