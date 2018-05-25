BBC Sport - PGA Championship: Thomas Aiken holes spectacular shot for eagle
Aiken holes stunning shot for eagle
Golf
South Africa's Thomas Aiken holes a spectacular shot at the ninth hole for an eagle, during Saturday's third round of the PGA Championship at Wentworth.
Aiken finished the day six-under-par, as Denmark's Thomas Bjorn carded a 67 to lead on 15-under-par going into Sunday's final round.
