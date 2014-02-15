Michael Hoey lies 12 shots off pace at Africa Open

Michael Hoey lies 12 shots behind leader, Argentinian Emiliano Grillo, after firing a third round of one-under-par 70 at the Africa Open.

The Northern Ireland player carded three birdies and two bogeys to lie tied for 45th place on seven under at the East London club in South Africa.

Grillo shot a 62 on Saturday and goes into the final round two shots ahead of Oliver Fisher, who posted a 66.

Ballyclare's Gareth Maybin missed the the cut at the rain-delayed tournament.

He had a 68 on Friday but his overall scores of three-under-par left him two short of the projected cut-off.

Ireland's Damien McGrane is joint 22nd on 10 under following a 67.