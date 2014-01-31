Phoenix Open: Watson and Yang share lead with Westwood in touch

From the section

PGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open first round leaderboard, TPC Scottsdale

-7: YE Yang (Kor), B Watson (US) -6: C Kirk (US), W McGirt (US), G Chalmers (Aus), M Jones (Aus), H English (US), P Perez (US), K Stadler (US) Selected others: -4: L Westwood (Eng), M Laird (Sco); -2: V Singh (Fiji), I Poulter (Eng), M Kaymer (Ger), N Colsaerts (Bel) ; +1: B Davis (Eng), D Lynn (Eng)

Bubba Watson and South Korea's YE Yang shared a one-shot lead at the Phoenix Open after carding seven-under-par opening rounds of 64 at TPC Scottsdale.

Watson carded eight birdies while Yang, the 2009 USPGA champion, hit six birdies on the back nine.

England's Lee Westwood and Scotland's Martin Laird led the European challenge and finished three off the lead.

European Ryder Cup trio Nicolas Colsaerts, Martin Kaymer and Ian Poulter carded 69, two further back.