Daan Huizing loses a six-shot overnight lead before taking a dramatic victory at the Northern Ireland Open at Galgorm Castle as he edges out Oliver Wilson in a play-off.

Huizing, who was ranked number two in the world amateur rankings before starting his professional career, was earning his first European Challenge Tour victory and he is now in line to clinch a full European Tour card for 2014.

"The venue tops everything I have seen on the Challenge Tour. The way the course was set up was (European) Tour standard," said Huizing of the Galgorm venue which will again host a European Challenge Tour event next year.

"There were 8,000 people watching today. Normally the entrance is free (at Challenge Tour events) and maybe 200 people might show up.

"To play in front of such a big crowd is a lot of fun."