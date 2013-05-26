Darren Clarke ends his PGA Championship with a three-under-par 69

Darren Clarke carded a final round of three-under-par 69 to end the PGA Championship at Wentworth on a high.

Clarke posted three birdies and two bogeys in his round, before recording an eagle at the 17th hole to finish in a tie for 32nd place on three under.

Shane Lowry tied for 11th on six under, Matteo Manassero winning after a play-off with Simon Khan and Marc Warren.

Rory McIlroy, Graeme McDowell, Michael Hoey, Gareth Maybin and Barrie Trainor all missed the cut on Friday.

Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley ended on one over after a 73 and Peter Lawrie two over following a 72.

Damien McGrane was three over after a 74.