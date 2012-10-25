Golf calendar

GOLF



June 2017

29th - 2nd July KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course), Olympia Fields, Illinois, USA.

29th - 2nd July European Tour: HNA Open de France, Le Golf National, Paris, France.

29th - 2nd July U.S. Senior Open Championship, Salem Country Club, Massachusetts, USA.

29th - 2nd July USPGA Tour Quicken Loans National, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Maryland, United States of America.



July 2017

6th - 9th European Tour Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Hosted by the Rory Foundation, Portstewart GC, Co. Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

6th - 9th LPGA Tour Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, Thornberry Creek at Oneida, Oneida, Wisconsin, USA.

6th - 9th USPGA Tour The Greenbrier Classic, The Old White TPC, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, United States of America.

6th - 9th Ladies European Tour Thailand Championship, Phoenix Gold Golf & Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand.

7th - 9th Swiss Seniors Open, Golf Club Bad Ragaz, Switzerland.

13th - 16th European Tour Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland.

13th - 16th USPGA Tour John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois, United States of America.

13th - 16th U.S. Women's Open conducted by the USGA, Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, New Jersey, USA.

13th - 16th Champions Tour Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship , Caves Valley Golf Club, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

20th - 23rd The 146th Open Championship, Royal Birkdale GC, Southport.

20th - 23rd USPGA Tour Barbasol Championship, RTJ Trail (Grand National), Auburn/Opelika, Alabama, United States of America.

20th - 23rd LPGA Tour Marathon Classic Presented by Owens Corning & O-I, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, USA.

27th - 30th Champions Tour The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex , Royal Porthcawl GC, Bridgend, Wales.

27th - 30th USPGA Tour RBC Canadian Open , Glen Abbey GC, Oakville, Ontario, Canada.

27th - 30th European Tour: Porsche European Open, Green Eagle Golf Courses, Hamburg, Germany.

27th - 30th LPGA Tour Aberdeen Asset Managment Ladies Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland.



August 2017

3rd - 6th World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational , Firestone CC (South), Akron, Ohio, United States of America.

3rd - 6th Ricoh Women's British Open, Kingsbarns Golf Links, Fife, Scotland.

3rd - 6th USPGA Tour Barracuda Championship, Montreux G&CC, Reno, Nevada, United States of America.

4th - 6th Champions Tour 3M Championship , TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota, USA.

4th - 6th Scottish Senior Open, The Renaissance Club, Scotland.

10th - 13th PGA Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States of America.

17th - 20th European Tour: Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play, Golf Resort Bad Griesbach, Bad Griesbach, Germany.

17th - 20th USPGA Tour Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, North Carolina, United States of America.

17th - 20th European Tour: Fiji International, Natadola Bay GC, Natadola, Fiji.

17th - 20th Solheim Cup, Des Moines Golf & Country Club, West Des Moines, Iowa, United States of America.

18th - 20th Champions Tour DICK'S Sporting Goods Open , En-Joie GC, Endicott, New York, USA.

24th - 27th European Tour: Made In Denmark, Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort, Farso, Denmark.

24th - 27th USPGA Tour The Northern Trust Open, Glen Oaks Club, Old Westbury, New York, United States of America.

24th - 27th LPGA Tour Canadian Pacific Women's Open, The Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

25th - 27th Champions Tour Boeing Classic , TPC Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Washington, USA.

25th - 27th Willow Senior Golf Classic, Hanbury Manor Marriott Hotel & CC, England.

31st - 3rd September European Tour: D+D Real Czech Masters, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic.



September 2017

1st - 3rd Travis Perkins Masters, Woburn Golf Club, England.

1st - 4th USPGA Tour Deutsche Bank Championship, TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts, United States of America.

1st - 3rd Champions Tour Shaw Charity Classic , Canyon Meadows G&CC, Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

7th - 10th LPGA Tour Indy Women in Tech-Presented by Guggenheim, ickyard Crossing Golf Club, Indianapolis, Indiana, United States of America.

7th - 10th European Tour: Omega European Masters, Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland.

8th - 10th Champions Tour JAPAN AIRLINES Championship , Narita Golf Club, Narita-shi, Chiba, Japan.

8th - 10th Senior Italian Open presented by Villaverde Resort, Golf Club Udine, Italy.

9th - 10th 2017 Walker Cup, The Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles, California, United States of America.

14th - 17th USPGA Tour BMW Championship, Conway Farms GC, Lake Forest, Illinois, United States of America.

14th - 17th European Tour: KLM Open, The Dutch, Spijk, Netherlands.

14th - 17th Evian Championship, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian Les Bains, France.

21st - 24th USPGA Tour TOUR Championship, East Lake GC, Atlanta, Georgia.

21st - 24th European Tour: Portugal Masters, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Vilamoura, Portugal.

22nd - 24th Champions Tour PURE Insurance Championship , Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula, California, USA.

28th - 1st October The Presidents Cup, Liberty National GC, Jersey City, New Jersey.

28th - 1st October LPGA Tour MCKAYSON New Zealand Women's Open, Windross Farm Golf Course, Auckland, New Zealand.

28th - 1st October European Tour: British Masters supported by Sky Sports, Close House GC, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England.

28th - 30th Paris Legends Championship, Le Golf National, France.

31st Cambia Portland Classic, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Oregon, United States of America.



October 2017

5th - 8th European Tour: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Old Course St. Andrews, Carnoustie & Kingsbarns, Scotland.

5th - 8th LPGA Tour Alisports Reignwood, Pine Valley Golf Club, Beijing, China.

6th - 8th European Senior Masters (TBC), TBC.

12th - 15th LPGA Tour KEB Hana Bank Championship, Sky 72 Golf Club, Ocean Course, Incheon, Korea.

12th - 15th European Tour Italian Open, Olgiata GC, Rome, Italy.

13th - 15th Champions Tour SAS Championship, Prestonwood CC, Cary, North Carolina, USA.

19th - 22nd European Tour: Andalucia Valderrama Masters hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation, Real Club Valderrama, San Roque, Andalucia, Spain.

19th - 22nd LPGA Tour Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship, Taipei, Taiwan.

20th - 22nd Champions Tour Dominion Charity Classic , The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Virginia , USA.

20th - 22nd Champions UK Masters (TBC), Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & CC, England.

26th - 29th World Golf Championships - HSBC Champions, TBC, TBC, China.

26th - 29th LPGA Tour Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

27th - 29th Champions Tour PowerShares QQQ Championship , Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, California, USA .



November 2017

2nd - 5th LPGA Tour TOTO JAPAN CLASSIC, Taiheyo Club, Minori Course, Ibaraki, Japan.

2nd - 5th European Tour Turkish Airlines Open, Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalya, Turkey.

8th - 11th LPGA Tour Blue Bay LPGA, Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club, Hainan Island, China.

9th - 12th European Tour: Nedbank Golf Challenge, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa.

10th - 12th Champions Tour Charles Schwab Cup Championship , Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, Arizona, USA.

16th - 19th European Tour DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

16th - 19th LPGA Tour CME Group Tour Championship, Tiburon Golf Club, Ritz Carlton Golf Resort, Naples, Florida, United States of America.



December 2017

8th - 10th MCB Tour Champion, Constance Belle Mare Plage, Mauritius.



