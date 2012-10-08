Olazabal emotional after receiving Ryder Cup

  • From the section Golf

Europe captain Jose Maria Olazabal gives an emotional address after receiving the Ryder Cup at the tournament's closing ceremony.

"All men die but not all men live and you made me feel alive again this week," Olazabal said in thanks to the European team, referencing his friend Seve Ballesteros, the former Ryder Cup player, who died in 2011.

Europe triumphed at the Medinah Country Club after an incredible comeback from 10-6 down at the start of the final day, winning the match 14 and a half to 13 and a half.

