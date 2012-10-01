BBC Sport - Ryder Cup 2012: USA v Europe magic moments

Ryder Cup's magic moments

  • From the section Golf

Watch some magic moments from the Ryder Cup over the last 27 years, from Europe's first win at The Belfry in 1985 through to Graeme McDowell sealing the last contest at Celtic Manor.

Available to UK users only.

BBC Two & BBC HD Channel schedule

Friday, 28 September (all times BST)

23:59-02:00 - BBC Two & BBC HD channel - Highlights from Day One

Saturday 29 September

11:00-13:00 - BBC Two & BBC HD channel - Repeat of Day One highlights

23:59-02:00 - BBC Two & BBC HD channel - Highlights from Day Two

Sunday 30 September

14:00-16:00 - BBC Two & BBC HD channel - Repeat of Day Two highlights

23:00-01:00 - BBC Two & BBC HD channel - Highlights from Day Three

Monday 1 October

19:00-20:00 - BBC Two & BBC HD channel - Repeat of Day Three highlights

