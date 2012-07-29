Galgorm event to have world amateur ranking points

This year's North of Ireland Strokeplay event at Galgorm Castle will again have world amateur ranking points on offer.

Ardee's Kieran Molloy won last year's event and the Ballymena course looks likely to attract another strong field on 20/21 August.

The 84-strong field will play 36 holes on the Monday before being whittled down to the top 40 and ties for Tuesday's closing two rounds.

Galgorm Castle has hosted a PGA EuroPro Tour event over the past three years.

Englishman Paul Reed won this year's EuroPro event at Galgorm in early June after finishing the three-round event one shot ahead of Elliot Saltman and George Woolgar.

Entry forms for the North of Ireland Strokeplay event can be downloaded from the Galgorm Castle website.