Women's golf rankings
World Rankings
As of 4 March, 2019
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|1
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|Thailand
|2
|Sung Hyun Park
|South Korea
|3
|Minjee Lee
|Australia
|4
|So Yeon Ryu
|South Korea
|5
|Inbee Park
|South Korea
|6
|Lexi Thompson
|United States
|7
|Nasa Hataoka
|Japan
|8
|Nelly Korda
|United States
|9
|Brooke Henderson
|Canada
|10
|Georgia Hall
|England
Britons in top 100:
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|23
|Charley Hull
|England
|56
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|England
|60
|Bronte Law
|England