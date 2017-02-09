Women's golf rankings

World Rankings

As of 4 March, 2019

RankNameCountry
1Ariya Jutanugarn Thailand
2Sung Hyun Park South Korea
3Minjee LeeAustralia
4So Yeon Ryu South Korea
5Inbee ParkSouth Korea
6Lexi ThompsonUnited States
7Nasa HataokaJapan
8Nelly KordaUnited States
9Brooke HendersonCanada
10Georgia HallEngland

Britons in top 100:

RankNameCountry
23Charley HullEngland
56Jodi Ewart ShadoffEngland
60Bronte LawEngland

