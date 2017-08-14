Men's golf rankings & Ryder Cup qualifying positions

World rankings

As of 30 July 2018

Dustin Johnson
American Dustin Johnson returned to world number one for the second time in his career on the 10 June this year
RankNameCountryPoints
1Dustin Johnson United States444.81
2Justin RoseEngland393.72
3Justin ThomasUnited States407.98
4Brooks KoepkaUnited States 316.86
5Jon RahmSpain347.89
6Francesco MolinariItaly356.74
7Rory McIlroyNorthern Ireland301.39
8Jordan SpiethUnited States342.47
9Rickie FowlerUnited States310.87
10Jason DayAustralia250.46
11Tommy FleetwoodEngland315.75
12Patrick ReedUnited States283.61
13Alex NorenSweden266.93
14Bubba WatsonUnited States 245.59
15Paul Casey England245.45
16Hideki Matsuyama Japan 229.42
17Henrik Stenson Sweden196.02
18Xander SchauffeleUnited States233.70
19Marc LeishmanAustralia227.60
20Webb Simpson United States 221.44

Other Europeans in top 50:

RankNameCountryPoints
22Sergio Garcia Spain 191.45
24Tyrrell HattonEngland201.17
29Rafael Cabrera BelloSpain182.08
32Ian PoulterEngland172.06
39Matthew FitzpatrickEngland144.53
46Ross FisherEngland121.29

European Tour Race to Dubai rankings

Francesco Molinari
Italy's Francesco Molinari leads the Race to Dubai after winning the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie

As of 30 July 2018.

RankNameCountryPoints
1Francesco Molinari Italy4,234,947
2Patrick ReedUnited States2,973,598
3Alex NorenSweden2,651,875
4Tommy FleetwoodEngland2,628,364
5Rory McIlroyNorthern Ireland2,494,458
6Russell KnoxScotland1,947,250
7Thorbjorn OlesenDenmark1,820,070
8Jon RahmSpain1,568,074
9Ryan FoxNew Zealand1,564,184
10Tyrrell HattonEngland1,549,584

Other Britons in top 50:

RankNameCountryPoints
13Eddie PepperellEngland1,487,196
14Justin RoseEngland1,466,141
22Chris WoodEngland1,041,962
23Matt WallaceEngland1,039,099
24Matthew FitzpatrickEngland984,870
28Andy SullivanEngland939,544
31Paul CaseyEngland840,635
32Ian PoulterEngland837,354
37Ross FisherEngland710,807
48Chris PaisleyEngland551,915
50Danny WillettEngland530,942

Ryder Cup rankings

As of 30 July 2018. Players in bold currently qualify.

Europe

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy gestured that he couldn't hear the United States fans during the Ryder Cup in 2016

The 12-man team will comprise the first four players from the European Points List, followed by the leading four players from the World Points List and completed by four wildcard picks by captain Thomas Bjorn. The points system will conclude on 2 September following the Made In Denmark tournament.

European Points

Determined by how many Race to Dubai points a player has earned from events on the European Tour, the majors & World Golf Championships

RankNameCountryPoints
1Francesco MolinariItaly5,663,301.97
2Justin RoseEngland4,372,092.40
3Tyrrell HattonEngland3,882,010.28
4Tommy FleetwoodEngland3,440,030.99
5Alex NorenSweden3,343,942.85
6Rory McIlroyNorthern Ireland3,139,064.80
7Jon RahmSpain2,849,362.17
8Thorbjorn OlesenDenmark2,809,967.40
9Russell KnoxScotland2,520,465.12
10Eddie PepperellEngland2,450,772.29

World Points

Determined by overall Official World Golf Ranking points earned from events on the PGA Tour, European Tour, the majors & World Golf Championships

RankNameCountryPoints
1Justin RoseEngland357.50
2Francesco MolinariItaly343.69
3Rory McIlroyNorthern Ireland286.77
4Tommy FleetwoodEngland285.56
5Jon RahmSpain278.63
6Alex NorenSweden248.12
7Tyrrell HattonEngland220.17
8Paul CaseyEngland162.56
9Matt FitzpatrickEngland148.26
10 Ian Poulter England147.94

United States

Patrick Reed
Patrick Reed used the energy of the American supporters in 2016

The points system will conclude on 12 August following the PGA Championship, with the top eight players on the points list securing spots on the 12-man team. The four remaining slots on the team will be captain's selections. Three selections will be announced by captain Jim Furyk following the Dell Technologies Championship scheduled to be completed on 3 September and the final selection will be announced after the BMW Championship on 9 September.

RankNamePoints
1Brooks Koepka8,981.472
2Dustin Johnson7,809.287
3Patrick Reed7,740.630
4Justin Thomas6,727.053
5Bubba Watson5,509.387
6Jordan Spieth5,148.306
7Rickie Fowler4,620.241
8Webb Simpson4,277.808
9Bryson DeChambeau4,236.858
10Phil Mickelson4,120.703

