Men's golf rankings & Ryder Cup qualifying positions

As of 30 July 2018

American Dustin Johnson returned to world number one for the second time in his career on the 10 June this year

Rank Name Country Points 1 Dustin Johnson United States 444.81 2 Justin Rose England 393.72 3 Justin Thomas United States 407.98 4 Brooks Koepka United States 316.86 5 Jon Rahm Spain 347.89 6 Francesco Molinari Italy 356.74 7 Rory McIlroy Northern Ireland 301.39 8 Jordan Spieth United States 342.47 9 Rickie Fowler United States 310.87 10 Jason Day Australia 250.46 11 Tommy Fleetwood England 315.75 12 Patrick Reed United States 283.61 13 Alex Noren Sweden 266.93 14 Bubba Watson United States 245.59 15 Paul Casey England 245.45 16 Hideki Matsuyama Japan 229.42 17 Henrik Stenson Sweden 196.02 18 Xander Schauffele United States 233.70 19 Marc Leishman Australia 227.60 20 Webb Simpson United States 221.44

Other Europeans in top 50:

Rank Name Country Points 22 Sergio Garcia Spain 191.45 24 Tyrrell Hatton England 201.17 29 Rafael Cabrera Bello Spain 182.08 32 Ian Poulter England 172.06 39 Matthew Fitzpatrick England 144.53 46 Ross Fisher England 121.29

European Tour Race to Dubai rankings

Italy's Francesco Molinari leads the Race to Dubai after winning the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie

As of 30 July 2018.

Rank Name Country Points 1 Francesco Molinari Italy 4,234,947 2 Patrick Reed United States 2,973,598 3 Alex Noren Sweden 2,651,875 4 Tommy Fleetwood England 2,628,364 5 Rory McIlroy Northern Ireland 2,494,458 6 Russell Knox Scotland 1,947,250 7 Thorbjorn Olesen Denmark 1,820,070 8 Jon Rahm Spain 1,568,074 9 Ryan Fox New Zealand 1,564,184 10 Tyrrell Hatton England 1,549,584

Other Britons in top 50:

Rank Name Country Points 13 Eddie Pepperell England 1,487,196 14 Justin Rose England 1,466,141 22 Chris Wood England 1,041,962 23 Matt Wallace England 1,039,099 24 Matthew Fitzpatrick England 984,870 28 Andy Sullivan England 939,544 31 Paul Casey England 840,635 32 Ian Poulter England 837,354 37 Ross Fisher England 710,807 48 Chris Paisley England 551,915 50 Danny Willett England 530,942

Ryder Cup rankings

As of 30 July 2018. Players in bold currently qualify.

Europe

Rory McIlroy gestured that he couldn't hear the United States fans during the Ryder Cup in 2016

The 12-man team will comprise the first four players from the European Points List, followed by the leading four players from the World Points List and completed by four wildcard picks by captain Thomas Bjorn. The points system will conclude on 2 September following the Made In Denmark tournament.

European Points

Determined by how many Race to Dubai points a player has earned from events on the European Tour, the majors & World Golf Championships

Rank Name Country Points 1 Francesco Molinari Italy 5,663,301.97 2 Justin Rose England 4,372,092.40 3 Tyrrell Hatton England 3,882,010.28 4 Tommy Fleetwood England 3,440,030.99 5 Alex Noren Sweden 3,343,942.85 6 Rory McIlroy Northern Ireland 3,139,064.80 7 Jon Rahm Spain 2,849,362.17 8 Thorbjorn Olesen Denmark 2,809,967.40 9 Russell Knox Scotland 2,520,465.12 10 Eddie Pepperell England 2,450,772.29

World Points

Determined by overall Official World Golf Ranking points earned from events on the PGA Tour, European Tour, the majors & World Golf Championships

Rank Name Country Points 1 Justin Rose England 357.50 2 Francesco Molinari Italy 343.69 3 Rory McIlroy Northern Ireland 286.77 4 Tommy Fleetwood England 285.56 5 Jon Rahm Spain 278.63 6 Alex Noren Sweden 248.12 7 Tyrrell Hatton England 220.17 8 Paul Casey England 162.56 9 Matt Fitzpatrick England 148.26 10 Ian Poulter England 147.94

United States

Patrick Reed used the energy of the American supporters in 2016

The points system will conclude on 12 August following the PGA Championship, with the top eight players on the points list securing spots on the 12-man team. The four remaining slots on the team will be captain's selections. Three selections will be announced by captain Jim Furyk following the Dell Technologies Championship scheduled to be completed on 3 September and the final selection will be announced after the BMW Championship on 9 September.