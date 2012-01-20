BBC coverage

The final major of the season, the US PGA at Oak Hill, starts on Thursday with the biggest names in golf participating.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy aims to put a poor run of form in 2013 behind him as he targets a third major success.

But world number one Tiger Woods will be looking to add to his 14 majors, and enters the competition in great shape after a fifth tournament win of the year in Ohio last week.

The BBC Sport website will have daily live text commentary, while BBC Radio 5 live and 5 live sports extra bring you the final two rounds live from 21:00 BST on Saturday and Sunday.

Thursday, 8 August

Day one of the US PGA Championship, 21:00 BBC Radio 5 live

Saturday, 10 August

Day three of the US PGA Championship, 21:00 BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Sunday, 11 August

Day four of the US PGA Championship, 21:00 BBC Radio 5 live

