Last updated on .From the section Golf

Graeme McDowell finished the Deutsche Bank Championship on four under

Graeme McDowell has missed out on a place in the FedEx Cup play-offs after he finished the Deutsche Bank Championship on four under par.

McDowell shot a closing level-par 71 in Boston on Monday but it was not enough to make him one of the 70 qualifiers who advance to the third and penultimate leg in Chicago.

McDowell bogeyed the 17th and missed a six-foot birdie at the last.

Padraig Harrington crashed out without managing a single birdie on Monday.

Harrington scored only a four-over-par 75 to finish down on three over.

McDowell had been inside the cut-off mark when he birdied the 13th hole.