McIlroy has missed the last three weeks because of a wrist injury

US Open champion Rory McIlroy shares the lead at the halfway stage of the Omega European Masters in Switzerland.

The 22-year-old is back in action three weeks after injuring his arm against a tree root at the US PGA Championship.

He shot a two-under round of 69 for an eight-under total, the same overall score as Simon Dyson and Gary Boyd of England and Welshman Jamie Donaldson.

Overnight leader Nick Dougherty has made his first cut in 22 tournaments after adding a 72 to his opening 63.

Dougherty, who is a stroke behind the leading quartet and is trying to reignite his career and save himself from a return to qualifying school, admitted: "I had two things in my head - the tournament and getting the monkey of not making a cut off my back.

"I didn't play as well and I had a few iffy breaks, but I suppose you get what you deserve.

"Hopefully I can play with a bit more flair and flamboyance tomorrow. It was a little cagey."

Dougherty is in a group on seven under along with Martin Kaymer, with Lee Westwood among those a further stroke back.

Despite his performance, McIlroy admitted struggling during his second round at Crans Sur Sierre.

"I gave myself a lot of chances and wasn't able to convert them, which was pretty frustrating," he said.

"The greens were not as good as we got them yesterday morning and I got a bit tentative."