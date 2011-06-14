US Open: Lee Westwood confident of winning first major

US Open

Lee Westwood is confident his game is in good enough shape to land his first major title at the US Open, which starts at Congressional on Thursday.

England's world number two said doing "a few things differently at the right times" could be the difference between a runners-up spot and a win.

Westwood, 38, has three third places and two seconds in his last 11 majors.

"It's a tricky balancing act, going in with expectations but playing with freedom as well," said Westwood.

"It's a fine line when you do get really close to it between becoming frustrated, but still seeing the positives in it.

Westwood's best major finishes: The Masters - 2nd 2010, tied 6th 1999

US Open - 3rd 2008, tied 5th 2000

The Open - 2nd 2010, tied 3rd 2009, 4th 2004

USPGA - tied 3rd 2009

"If you're a good player you're going to have disappointments because you're going to be in contention a lot.

"You try to look at it on the bright side and I think I've probably managed to do that over the last few years."

Westwood pointed to the fact that a month after bogeying the last at Turnberry in 2009, which cost him a place in the play-off, he came third in the USPGA.

The following April it took an inspired display from Phil Mickelson to deny him at the Masters, and three months after that he was second again in the Open.

"I seem to be responding well and coming out of it positively, even though obviously I'd love to win one [a major]," said Westwood, who finished 19th on his US Open debut at Congressional back in 1997.

Westwood, 11th in Memphis on Sunday after coming first, first and second in his three previous strokeplay events, lost the world number one spot to fellow Englishman Luke Donald at Wentworth.

However, that could change again this week and the pair have been drawn together along with third-ranked Martin Kaymer, who could also regain top spot in the rankings if he wins his second major.