The Birmingham Bulls have won all of their round robin matches

Birmingham Bulls defend their British Kabaddi League title in Glasgow this weekend live on the BBC Sport.

The Bulls won the inaugural title last year at Bellahouston Sports Centre, which will again host the finals.

They play Walsall Hunters in Saturday's opening match, before Wolverhampton Wolfpack take on Luton Bengal Tigers.

Hosts Glasgow Unicorns are paired with Manchester Raiders in their quarter-final and Edinburgh Eagles play Nottingham Royals.

The matches will be streamed on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Ten teams contested the round-robin matches in Wolverhampton, Walsall and Birmingham. The bottom two clubs - Harrow Heroes and Leicester Warriors - missed out on the finals weekend.

The formation of the British Kabaddi League has helped to grow the sport's popularity across the UK. Its development should be boosted further when the West Midlands hosts the Kabaddi World Cup in 2025.

"The finals weekend is an event that is for the whole family and celebrates South Asian sports culture," said Prem Singh, chief executive of the British Kabaddi League.

"We thank our partners Glasgow Life who have been instrumental in delivering the finals event and supporting Kabaddi Scotland."

Fixtures - Saturday 27 May

Birmingham Bulls v Walsall Hunters 12:00 BST

Wolverhampton Wolfpack v Luton Bengal Tigers 13:00

Glasgow Unicorns v Manchester Raiders 15:00

Nottingham Royals v Edinburgh Eagles 16:00

Fixtures Sunday 28 May

First semi-final - winner of game 1 v winner of game 4 11:00

Second semi-final - winner of game 2 v winner of game 3 12:00

Third-place playoff 13:30

Final 14:30