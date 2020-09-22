Last updated on .From the section Get Inspired

Nominations for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year's Unsung Hero 2020 award are now open.

We are searching for volunteers whose efforts have meant sports clubs have made a positive impact in local communities during an unprecedented year.

And we have also introduced the Captain Tom Young Unsung Hero award, which celebrates young people aged 15 and under who have gone to extraordinary lengths for their communities. It is named in honour of the incredible Captain Sir Tom Moore, who has raised £38.9m for NHS charities.

This year there will also be a charity single - Every One of Us, by Rick Astley featuring The Unsung Heroes - with proceeds going to Children in Need.

Last year's Unsung Heroes wanted to do something special with their platform, so joined forces with Astley to deliver a fantastic message of hope and joy that embodies the spirit of the award.

How do I nominate?

It's really simple: tell us why your nominee deserves to be our Unsung Hero or Captain Tom Young Unsung Hero.

Enter by using our online form for the Captain Tom Young Unsung Hero award if your hero is under 16, or the Unsung Hero Award if your hero is 16 or older. Entries can be either video or written submissions.

You can view examples of a written nomination here and video nomination here.

For information about the award, our judging and how we handle your data, read our terms and privacy notice.

When can I enter?

Make your nominations for either award before 23:59 on Sunday, 25 October 2020. We can't accept nominations after this time.

Raising money for Children in Need

Every One of Us is available for download. external-link

Astley said: "When I was asked to launch a single in honour of Unsung Hero and to raise money for BBC Children in Need I didn't hesitate.

"Both are brilliant causes and I hope the song can bring a bit of joy and solidarity during what has been a strange and unprecedented year."

100% of BMG's net profits from this single (with a minimum of 50p per download) will benefit BBC Children in Need (charity number 802052 in England & Wales and SC039557 in Scotland).

How is the award decided?

Your Unsung Heroes are judged by your BBC nation or region and 15 winners are announced at this stage.

The 12 English winners are whittled down to four, and they join the national winners from Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales for a final judging panel, of current and former sports stars and people active in sports volunteering.

Your Captain Tom Young Unsung Hero nominations are judged at the same judging panel. The winners of the final will be announced live at the Sports Personality of the Year Awards.

Sound good? Get your nomination in today.