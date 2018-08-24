How to work out at home without equipment

Fast Answers Why exercise? Exercise offers a whole host of benefits to health and well-being. Live longer, live happier. Who is it for? Everyone. Is there a cheap option? Moving around more is free. Go for a walk. Use the stairs. Even starting small, you'll feel the benefit. What if I want a proper workout? Running, press-ups, sit-ups - push yourself as hard as you like. But build up gradually. Can I take it to another level? Follow our links below to Olympic Team GB exercises. Is there a disability option? From sitting yoga to the Paralympics - the range of accessible options is virtually endless.

Do you struggle to fit exercise into your routine? Maybe you don't have a routine, but you need more activity and don't know where to begin?

We've done some research to find you ways to get started that are free and, best of all, that will fit your day.

Getting your heart beating

Media playback is not supported on this device Get running in just nine weeks with Couch to 5K!

Cardio (cardiovascular) exercise aims to get your heart rate up and increase blood circulation.

Whether you want to improve your heart condition (remember it's a muscle), lose weight, clear your mind or just improve your health, cardio exercise will help.

The NHS has a 10-minute home cardio workout to get you started until you are ready to move for longer.

Walking is a great way to get active. If you want to up the pace, Couch to 5K takes you from walking to a confident 30-minute run in nine weeks.

There are other ways to get going at home - grab that old skipping rope or put on some music and dance. Getting your groove on for 15 minutes not only works your heart, it will put a smile on your face. Or shut the curtains and try this belly dance routine.

Working on strength & supporting your muscles

Media playback is not supported on this device #WorkoutWednesday with Team GB - Sally Conway

Strength and resistance exercises can help strengthen your muscles and improve mobility.

They are generally done on the spot and may not leave you panting like cardio exercise but they definitely work the body to increase fitness and improve health.

Some of these types of exercise use tools like weights or resistance bands but that shouldn't stop you. Just take a look in your cupboard and put your tins of baked beans or bags of rice to good use.

You can follow any of these 10 workout videos, as Team GB Olympians guide you through easy-to-follow workouts which you can do at home.

The NHS has put together a 10-minute home toning workout for general all-over fitness, and also have workouts focusing on legs,bums and tums and one specifically for bingo wings.

The NHS also has a range of exercise routine videos in their Fitness Studio to work various parts of your body. Just click on the 'Strength and resistance' tab to choose your workout.

Flexibility, balance and mobility

Media playback is not supported on this device #WorkoutWednesday with Team GB: Emily Sarsfield's easy-to-follow balance workout

No matter your age, reduce joint pain and prevent injury, add strength and flexibility to your routine. These workouts help balance, reducing the risk of falls, and strengthen muscles for mobility.

Yoga, pilates and tai chi are examples of flexibility exercises, try to incorporate simple exercises into your routine without taking a class.

The NHS has a Strength and Flexibility podcast with instructional videos that will increase your fitness levels in five weeks. For people who are less mobile, there is also a selection of sitting exercises that will keep you active without overdoing it.

Take a look at the routines on the 'Pilates and yoga' tab in the NHS fitness studio, or take a look at this collection of free yoga videos.

What's next?

There's loads information and apps for workout ideas, NHS Choices is a good place to start. Remember to consult your doctor first if you haven't exercised in a while or you have any pre-existing conditions.