Anyone can: How to overcome money/financial barriers and get active
With bills seemingly getting bigger all the time and Christmas just around the corner, forking out for fitness could be the last thing on your list.
Membership or class fees, equipment or clothing costs are all potential barriers to getting active.
So throughout November we'll bring you personal stories and suggestions of how anyone can play sport and get active without breaking your budget.
Coming up this month...
We'll look at how some of you have already found ways to keep active on the cheap.
BBC Breakfast's Mike Bushell has been finding out about the Beat the Streets campaign taking towns by storm.
We'll have the story of James Alder who has been getting involved with GoodGym in Sheffield.
And we'll meet the Nawaz family, who have been loving getting involved with Supermovers.
Check out our fully inclusive Activity Guides to find out more about a sport or activity and our list of club finders to help you get started.
Your stories
We've featured several ways of keeping active cheaply, like Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts' Health Hacks earlier this year...
We also want to hear from you.
How have you helped yourself through getting fitter? Has someone you know found a new lease of life through sport?
If you have a story about the benefits of getting active, let us know.
You can email us or get in touch on social media using #getinspired.