In celebration of Black History Month, a photo exhibition featuring Black and Asian coaches in athletics was held at the Palace of Westminster.

Here are six of the most striking black and white images showcased at the 'COACH' exhibition, put on by UK Athletics and supported by Sporting Equals.

"Respecting others and respecting their parents, that's a big thing for me as a coach" - Christine Bowmaker. As a former sprinter, Christine has coached in some capacity since she was 16. Being raised in children's homes and foster families was a challenging journey, but athletics gave her a lifeline

"Passion, love, believing and improving, that's what coaching means to me" - Chris Zah (middle) has coached Olympian Perri Shakes-Drayton (right) and has a breadth of experience of top-class sprinters to draw on

"It's like church, you have to have faith… just because you can't see it, doesn't mean it's not there" - Linford Christie. Now a coach, Linford is the only British man to have won gold medals in the 100m at all four major competitions open to British athletes: the Olympic Games, the World Championships, the European Championships and the Commonwealth Games

"It's absolutely fantastic when you see a plan come together... that's just sweetness" - Aston Moore, a triple-jump Olympian and double Commonwealth gold medallist who now coaches sprints and triple jump to younger generations

"My coaching is a new revolution for them, because they didn't think they could do things" - Dini Patel (right), a running coach who delivers athletics sessions at her club East End Road Runners for local disabled and disadvantaged people

"Call me a coach, not a female coach" - Lorna Boothe is a double Olympian and Commonwealth gold and silver medallist in 100m hurdles. Lorna got into coaching when her son Tremayne took an interest in athletics

Credits: