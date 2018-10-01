BBC Get Inspired to focus on accessibility in October

Accessibility. Inclusion. Disability. It doesn't matter what you call it, the fact is that having an impairment could be a barrier to getting active.

But it doesn't need to be.

Throughout October, BBC Get Inspired will look at accessibility in fitness and sport to dispel any ideas you might have that he/she/they/YOU can't get active.

We'll have personal stories and topical updates talking about the mental and physical benefits of staying active. No matter what your ability.

And we'll help you find the resources to maybe start or help your fitness journey.

Our Activity Guides for example are all fully inclusive and a good place to start if you are looking to start in any sport.

We've already met some people in the past who are living proof that anyone can enjoy some sort of fitness activity.

Take Chris for example...

Media playback is not supported on this device How profoundly deaf dancer Chris Fonseca stays body positive.

We also want to hear from YOU!

How have you helped yourself through getting fitter? Has someone you know found a new lease of life through sport?

If you have a story about the benefits of getting active, let us know.

You can email us or get in touch on social media using #getinspired.