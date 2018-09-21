BBC Sport - Unsung Hero 2018: The volunteer rugby coaches giving up their time to train the next generation

Unsung Hero - rugby's volunteer heroes

Where would we be without the volunteer coaches in sport? The men and women who give up their free time to go to their local clubs and train the young athletes of today.

Get Inspired went to Woodrush RFC in Birmingham to find out just how heroic these people are to their community.

These people exist all across the country and nominating them to be your Unsung Hero is easy - so tell us about your Unsung Hero now!

