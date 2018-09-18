BBC Sport - Unsung Hero: How the Saheli Hub in Birmingham helps women get active

How the Saheli Hub helps women get active

2016 BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero award winner Marcellus Baz meets up with Naseem Akhtar who volunteers for the Saheli Hub in Birmingham, helping women get active and involved in their local community.

Join in the search to find this year's Unsung Hero and nominate your volunteering sporting superhero.

Submitting an entry is easy - find out how.

More Get Inspired videos

Video

How the Saheli Hub helps women get active

Video

'You're vain if you do that' - the world of gym selfies

Video

Nominate your Get Inspired Unsung Hero 2018 today

Video

England stars try their hand at touch rugby

Video

Get running in just nine weeks with Couch to 5K

Video

Roller Derby: Learn the rules

Video

'All you need is trainers and loose clothes'

Video

Do you go to the gym to do the bare minimum, squat 100kg or flirt?

Video

'We Only Do Positive' - the FA's Respect campaign

Video

'If I didn't have cricket I'd be breaking the law'

Video

Touch rugby - what are the benefits?

Video

I want to change people's lives - 2016 Unsung Hero winner Baz

Video

Balance workout with Team GB's Emily Sarsfield

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you