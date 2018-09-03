BBC Sport - Great North Run: How exercise helped Claire Coulthard tackle mental health problems

'If I hadn't found exercise, I don't know where I'd be'

Claire Coulthard describes how exercise helped her overcome mental health problems, as she prepares to take part in the 2018 Great North Run.

Watch live coverage of the 2018 Great North Run, Sunday 9 September, 09:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

