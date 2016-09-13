Get Inspired's comprehensive list of club finders for different sports and activities
Want to get fit? Try something different? Make new friends?
No matter what your fitness level, there is a sport or activity out there for you. If you don't know how to get started, below is a list of club and session finders for a host of different sports.
You can also look at our A-Z activity guides list to find out more about a particular sport.
Badminton
Visit these club locators in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, or contact your local leisure centre if you want to play casually.
Baseball & Softball
Find your nearest club using the Baseball Softball UK club finder and Hit the Pitch is a programme introducing the game to beginners.
Basketball
Find your local club by visiting England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland Basketball Association websites.
Boccia
Find your local club in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Bowls
Check out Scottish Bowls or Bowls Scotland, Welsh Bowling Association , Irish Bowling Association and Bowls England for clubs in your area.
Boxing
Club finders in England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland will help you get started.
Climbing
British Mountaineering Council (BMC) will be able to help you find a club near you in England and Wales. If you live in Scotland, get in touch with Mountaineering Scotland and in Northern Ireland, try Mountaineering Ireland.
Cycling
British Cycling, Scottish Cycling, Welsh Cycling and Cycle NI have information about clubs and racing tracks.
Dodgeball
Type your postcode into the British Dodgeball Association website to find a club near you.
Football
Find a club in England, Wales,Scotland or Northern Ireland to get started.
Goalball
Visit the Goalball UK website to find your nearest club or for information on other ways you can get involved, such as taster sessions, officiating and volunteering.
Hockey
Play Hockey is a good place to start for those who are new to the game or interested in coming back to it after years away. Simply type in your postcode to locate your nearest club.
Ice Hockey
Find Ice Hockey clubs and rinks near you by visiting the English and Welsh, Scottish, or Irish Ice Hockey Association websites
Ice Skating
If you're a beginner you can check out Skate UK, - a 10-stage programme to help get you started.
Netball
Find a club in England,Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland to get started.
Orienteering
British Orienteering can help you find a club nearby. You can also learn more from Scottish Orienteering, the Welsh Orienteering Association, and the NI Orienteering Association.
Running
For more information on running - advice, training, races, clubs you can join - a good place to start is one of these sites: Run Together, Jog Scotland, Run Wales and Northern Ireland Running.
Skiing
Find your local centre in England,Wales or Scotland to get yourself on the slopes. The Ski Club of Northern Ireland has a useful Facebook page too. There's also loads of information at Disability Snowsport for anyone looking for inclusive skiing.
Squash
To get started in England, visit The England Squash website. You can also find details of local clubs in Scotland,Wales and Northern Ireland.
Swimming
Find out how you can learn to swim in England, Wales,Scotland and Northern Ireland. You can also use Swim England's pool finder to find your local swimming bath.
Yoga
Search for your nearest class via The British Wheel of Yoga, the Yoga Fellowship of Northern Ireland, Yoga Scotland, and the British Wheel of Yoga, Wales Region.