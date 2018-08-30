BBC Sport - Jessica Ennis-Hill on why her granddad is her Unsung Hero
My granddad made a huge difference to my career - Ennis-Hill
- From the section Get Inspired
Former Olympic gold medallist and world champion Jessica Ennis-Hill tells BBC Breakfast why her granddad is her Unsung Hero.
The BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero award returns to celebrate volunteers who dedicate their free time to help people participate in grassroots sports and fitness activities.
Submitting an entry is easy
