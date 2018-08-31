BBC Sport - Get Inspired: Parkour at the Youth Urban Games

'All you need is trainers and loose clothes'

Ever wanted to "climb and jump off things for fun"? Traceur Andrew Cronin and freerunner Jadyn Clark tell us how they first got involved in parkour.

Parkour, skateboarding and BMXing were all included in the Youth Urban Games which recently took place in Glasgow.

Check out the Get Inspired activity guide for information on how to get into parkour.

