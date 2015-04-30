Get Inspired: How to get into parkour
How do I start?
- Learn the basics by finding your local group via Parkour UK.
What is parkour?
- Sometimes known as freerunning, parkour is a non-competitive discipline that involves moving from one point to another across any terrain, and overcoming obstacles using only your physical capabilities; running, jumping and climbing.
- Parkour can be practiced anywhere but most people train outdoors, typically in urban spaces.
Is it for me?
- Parkour can be enjoyed by anyone at any age. If you love the rush of adrenaline and get a thrill from pushing yourself to your limits then parkour is perfect for you.
What to expect when I start?
- Parkour is physically demanding so builds strength and improves fitness.
- Using obstacles to aid your movements, it helps with balance, spatial awareness and coordination.
- Parkour will help you develop self-reliance and confidence.
- If you're aged 55 or over you can take part in a Forever Young session.
- You can practice parkour alone which is great for developing self-discipline but there are also communities of people who do it together.
To get you in the mood...
