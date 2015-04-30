Get Inspired: How to get into parkour

Media playback is not supported on this device Find out how parkour is helping an older generation avoid falls in later life

How do I start?

Learn the basics by finding your local group via Parkour UK.

What is parkour?

Sometimes known as freerunning, parkour is a non-competitive discipline that involves moving from one point to another across any terrain, and overcoming obstacles using only your physical capabilities; running , jumping and climbing .

, and . Parkour can be practiced anywhere but most people train outdoors, typically in urban spaces.

Is it for me?

Parkour can be enjoyed by anyone at any age. If you love the rush of adrenaline and get a thrill from pushing yourself to your limits then parkour is perfect for you.

What to expect when I start?

Parkour is physically demanding so builds strength and improves fitness.

and Using obstacles to aid your movements, it helps with balance , spatial awareness and coordination.

, and Parkour will help you develop self-reliance and confidence .

. If you're aged 55 or over you can take part in a Forever Young session.

session. You can practice parkour alone which is great for developing self-discipline but there are also communities of people who do it together.

To get you in the mood...

Media playback is not supported on this device Get Inspired: Parkour at the Youth Urban Games

