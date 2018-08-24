BBC Sport - Cricket is a game to have fun with - Peter Moores

Cricket is a game to have fun with - Moores

Former England coach Peter Moores believes cricket "is a game to have fun with" and hopes more young people will get involved in the sport.

Moores was speaking at the Wicketz Festival, a programme from the Lord's Taverners charity which provides opportunities to children aged 8-16 from areas of high deprivation to play the sport, whilst also teaching important life skills.

More Get Inspired videos

Video

Cricket is a game to have fun with - Moores

Video

'How I became a Tetra-Decathlete'

  • From the section News
Video

'Rowing can be for anybody'

Video

'To inspire others means a lot'

  • From the section News
Video

Get running in just nine weeks with Couch to 5K

Video

Harry Potter star Watson reveals love of hockey in surprise school visit

Video

Skateboarding - how to do an 'ollie'

Video

How Amna is getting more South Asian girls into cricket

Video

Workout Wednesday - Rowan Cheshire's no-gym core workout

Video

10-year-old swimmer beats Phelps' record

  • From the section News
Video

Workout Wednesday with Team GB hockey stars Rayer & Ansley

Video

Workout Wednesday with Rowan Cheshire

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired