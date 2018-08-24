BBC Sport - Cricket is a game to have fun with - Peter Moores
Cricket is a game to have fun with - Moores
Former England coach Peter Moores believes cricket "is a game to have fun with" and hopes more young people will get involved in the sport.
Moores was speaking at the Wicketz Festival, a programme from the Lord's Taverners charity which provides opportunities to children aged 8-16 from areas of high deprivation to play the sport, whilst also teaching important life skills.
